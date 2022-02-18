Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan: Speechless! Akash’s performance stunts the judges; Parineeti breaks down; Rohit and Karan praise him says “You will go a long way”

MUMBAI: Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a new reality show that has begun on Colors, the show is similar on the lines of India’s Got Talent and as began with a good start, the show in the first week made it to the top 20 shows.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty are the judges of the show and the show is hosted by Bharti and Harsh. ‘

The contestants on the show are very talented and the judges are shocked with their performance and they are left speechless.

From this weekend there would be some celebrities who would come on the show and would interact with the judges and the contestants and would have a fun time on the sets of the show.

This weekend Rohit Shetty would be gracing the show and will be having some fun with the audiences and the judges.

Akash is one of the participants on the show who performs dance over a poll and the judges get speechless when they see his performance.

In his first audition, we did see how his story touched the judge's heart as he spoke about his struggles and how he cries for food every day. Parineeti broke down and was told that he will be going a long way.

Now in the upcoming episode, he would be giving a splendid performance that will leave the judges stumped.

Karan tells him that he has never seen a performance like this ever on Tv, Rohit tells him that what he has done is not easy as he is a stunt man and he knows the difficulties that go in pulling off such stunts and that he will go a long way.

Judge Parineeti tells him that he is her younger brother and that he will go a long way in the show and she only hopes for good things for him as he is such a wonderful and truthful person.

Well, there is no doubt that Akash is a very good performer and that he has all the potential to go ahead in the show.

