Hunarbaaz Row: Emotional! Judges break into tears after a contestant pays tribute to his trans mother

A new promo of 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan' shows judges overcome with emotion after a contestant pays tribute to his trans mother by his dance performance.

A contestant named Harsh is seen performing Taare Zameen Par's song Maa in a promo for the show's episode posted on Instagram by Colors TV. The judges' faces show that they were touched by the performance. After his dance, Harsh reveals his mother is a trans lady who raised him with love and care. He expresses that he is here only because of his mom.

He reveals that there was a time when he didn't have money to eat and his amma supported him, loved him. ‘Jaise meri maa ne mujhe janam diya hai, mujhe waise meri maa ne (pointing towards ammi) mujhe paala hai.’

The judges begin to cry as a result of this revelation. Karan Johar wipes tears from his eyes while Mithun and Parineeti struggle to hold back their sobs. Then Harsh’s mom says that she could never be a mother Harsh gave her the chance to be one and also adds that she wishes to see him reach new heights. Karan emotionally expresses, ‘I saw true humanity today.’

Harsh's mother adds that she believes that this moment will help debunk misconceptions about the trans community. ‘Aaj kinnar samaaj ko ek nayi zindagi mili hai. Jo galatfehmi hai logon ke dilon me wo door ho jayengi aaj is manch pa aakar,’ she concludes.

