Hurray! Ishk Par Zor Nahi fame Param Singh is now on Instagram; check out Rajat Verma's suggestion for him

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ishk Par Zor Nahi is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series aired on Sony TV. It stared Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal in the a in leads.

Param Singh rose to fame in this show playing the character of Ahaan Veer Malhotra. He is now on Instagram with the Id name 'singhparam88'. To which his co-star and dear friend from the show Rajat Verma gave him a suggestion that is unmissable.

Rajat Verma played the character of Kartik Malhotra in the show. Fans are super excited and are happy to see Param on instagram.

