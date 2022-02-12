News

Hurray! Ishk Par Zor Nahi fame Param Singh is now on Instagram; check out Rajat Verma's suggestion for him

Param Singh rose to fame in this show playing the character of Ahaan Veer Malhotra. He was paired opposite Akshita Mudgal. Their on screen chemistry is loved by audiences.

Shraddha Mestry
12 Feb 2022
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ishk Par Zor Nahi is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series aired on Sony TV. It stared Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal in the a in leads.

Param Singh rose to fame in this show playing the character of  Ahaan Veer Malhotra. He is now on Instagram with the Id name 'singhparam88'. To which his co-star and dear friend from the show Rajat Verma gave him a suggestion that is unmissable. 
Check out the video:

Rajat Verma played the character of Kartik Malhotra in the show. Fans are super excited and are happy to see Param on instagram.

