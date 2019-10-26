News

Hussain Kuwajerwala rubbishes rumours about making a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: It’s been almost a month when Bigg Boss 13 hit the small screens. The most controversial show of the country has been in the limelight ever since. Every day we get to see some new twist and turns in the show.

There are constant arguments and fights going on between the contestants to survive in the house. Well, amidst all this, there are reports about the show witnessing some wild card entries soon.

For the past few weeks, there have been reports about popular TV actor Hussain Kuwajerwala making a wild card entry in the show. However, contrary to the reports, the actor has rubbished the rumours of participating in the popular reality show. Hussain cleared all the air about this and said, “I am not participating in the show. I don’t know from where these rumours have surfaced, as I haven’t even received any calls from the makers.”

Apart from Hussain, Tehseen Poonawalla, Arhaan Khan, Khesari Lal Yadav were also reported to make the wild card entry in the show. Well, let’s wait and watch which popular faces will be entering the house.

