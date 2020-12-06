I admire and appreciate Erica’s (Fernandes) sense of creativity: Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is an exceptionally talented artist.

The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kii before he bid adieu to the show and now, he is busy shooting for a webseries titled Hero Boll Raha Hu for Alt Balaji. The story is about how a man from a small town goes on to become a gangster.

Yesterday, Parth went live on Instagram and his fans asked him questions about his bond with Erica Fernandes and when will the audience get to see them together. Parth mentioned that Erica and he are very good friends and that for now they aren’t shooting together. However, he also mentioned that Erica is shooting for her YouTube channel and he appreciates her sense of creativity.

He mentioned that Erica is very creative and he is not too good but he admires that thing about her.

He also shared that they are a crew of 15 to 20 people who are shooting and the series might roll sometime in March 2021.

