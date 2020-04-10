I adore Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bond: Shivani Jha

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic may be creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

The lockdown has paved the way for actors to take up different activities that they wouldn’t do otherwise because of the hectic schedules. A lot of actors are heavily investing their time in doing LIVE sessions with fans and friends.

In a LIVE session with a portal, Shivani Jha of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame spoke at length about her journey in the show, her friends and much more.

When asked about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bond, she said, “I really adore their bond. There is something so pure and genuine about them that one doesn’t need to put in words. I love their bond and their chemistry”.

Talking about SidNaaz song Bhula Dunga, she said, “I loved the song and their chemistry. It was so raw, I love when the offscreen bond transpires on-screen”.

Speaking about her bond with Paras, she said, “We’ve not been in touch post the show. However, I connected quite well with him on the show, so I feel I’ve attained my goal of striking a connection and friendship with him”.

