I always used to tell her that one day, a prince will come and take this beautiful bride away: Shraddha Arya's on-screen mother Supriya Shukla aka Sarla

MUMBAI: When we talk about mother-daughter jodi on TV, we first think about Sarla and Preeta played by Supriya Shukla and Shraddha Arya respectively in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya.

In the show, we have seen how Sarla has been protective about her daughters and have always stood for them in tough times. Well, in actual life as well Shraddha and Supriya share a special bond. Shraddha holds a lot of respect for Supriya.

Yesterday was a big day for Shraddha as the actress got married to a naval officer named Rahul Sharma in Delhi. Supriya and her other Kundali Bhagya actors Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi attended the wedding.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Supriya and asked how it feels to see her on-screen daughter being married. She shared, “It feels lovely and we all are very happy for her. There is a mix of emotions pouring in for her. I went to bless on her special day. After shooting for so many years the whole emotions and attachment translate from fictional characters to quite near to reality. She wanted me to be part of her happiness and I wanted to shower my blessings. I used to always tell her that one day a prince will come and take away this beautiful bride and we will be there at your wedding. We were happy to be part of her wedding and I bless her that she is always happy and keeps smiling.”

Aww!!!