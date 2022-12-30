I always wanted to work with Rajan ji and grabbed the opportunity: Jay Soni joins ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, fulfills mother’s wish

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” has been one of the longest-running shows on television thanks to the twists and turns that keep the audience hooked. With the track heading to a new twist, the makers have got actor Jay Soni on-board as (NAME OF THE CHARACTER). The actor shared that his mother always wanted him to work with the ace producer and that it’s a dream come true.

“I always wanted to work with Rajan sir, and when I got the opportunity I just grabbed it. Moreover, the show is soon going to complete 15 years, it’s obviously one of the biggest hits on TV and it continues to entertain the audience,” he said.

“My mom would always ask me when will you work with Rajan ji and the production house and why don't you work with him and I would reply, ‘Ma, there has to be a nice opportunity.’ And this was the right opportunity. I had a meeting with him and I said, ‘Okay sir, I'm doing the show’. I really respect him as a maker. He is brilliant and his vision is superb,” he added.

Appreciating the storyline of the show, he further said, “I have followed the show and what I like about it is that it's always very gripping and hats off to the team because even after so many years it makes the audience go ‘okay, what’s going to happen next?’.”

Without divulging much information about his character, Jay said, “It is very positive. He is a very nice guy. He feels that everything happens for a reason in life.”

The actor also confessed that though he is joining the show midway, he is not under any pressure. He said, “I know myself and I know that whatever work I do I will give my 100 percent and I will do it with honesty. I'm way loyal to my work. So I never feel that pressure because I just want to give my best and that's what really excites me.”

Jay has been a part of the industry for a long time and shared that he is still not done learning the process.

“I'm still learning, and I know there is competition but I take it in a very healthy way because I want to improve myself. If I see someone really good, it really motivates me,” he ended.