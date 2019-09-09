News

I am advised to be more active on social media: Manish Goel

MUMBAI: Actor Manish Goel, who is seen in television show Nimki Vidhayak, says he is not a social media freak.

'As an actor, I'm advised to be more active on social media. According to many, the more we trend on such platforms, the more roles we are offered. But I'm not a social media freak. I hardly enjoy such platforms. But still, I'm offered strong roles,' he said in a statement.

Manish made his television debut with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and is known for popular shows like Ayushman Bhava and Tantra.

'I'm blessed that my fans are creating fan pages and keeping them updated with my work. They share beautiful pictures and videos from my screen work. I'm really thankful to them.'

