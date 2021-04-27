I am delighted to be back on the show says Aditya Narayan on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's upcoming episode where all the budding singers will singer amazing songs and entertain their audience with their appearance. The contestants are super excited to rock the stage with their talent. The most dashing host Aditya Narayan will be seen enjoying the stage the show judges Manoj Mutanshir and Anu Malik will be seen super delighted to welcome him back on the show.

All the contestants will be competing amongst each other with fantastic songs and entertain their viewers. Aditya Narayan will be seen on the sets of Indian Idol with new energy and with his talent, he will host the show. After a long vacation, Aditya is all set to enjoy the show he also shares how he is excited and was waiting to be back on stage.

Further, he shares that, " I am delighted to be back on the show. Indian Idol is one show that I absolutely love being a part of. While in quarantine, I was missing all the contestants, the judges, the musicians, the entire team of Indian Idol. I cherish the beautiful memories & super fun moments on set over the past few months. Finally feels good that I am all set to return to the stage full of new vigour, zeal & of course, antibodies

