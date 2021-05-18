I am eager to get back to work, says Jijaji Chhat Par Koii Hai actress Hiba Nawab

MUMBAI: Popular sitcom Jijaji Chhat Par Koii Hai successfully managed to entertain the viewers. However, Jijaji Chhat Par Koii Hai along with few other shows has gone on an indefinite break owing to the shooting restrictions amid the pandemic.

Hiba Nawab, who plays a double role in Jijaji Chhat Par Koii Hai, spoke to ETimes TV in a live interaction and answered when audience can expect fresh episodes. She said, “I am still waiting for the update. As soon as I get to know, I will let everybody know. More than fans I am eager to get back to work. I want to get back to my normal life. But before that India needs to heal. I urge everyone to be responsible and get vaccinated. I am also waiting to get vaccinated and looking for a slot.”

ALSO READ: Hiba Nawab misses 'Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai' team on International Day of Families

Hiba Nawab is currently in her hometown Bareilly and is taking all the precautions. She also spoke about not being allowed to step out of the house. She said, “My father is a doctor, he has to step out. I am really worried for him. But he knows what is best and we all are responsible people. Owing to the pandemic, we are not visiting anybody and nobody is visiting us. I am not allowed to step out. I am the youngest and the most pampered one. They don’t let me go out but my family goes out once a week to stock up groceries.”

When asked about how she spent Eid at home, Hiba shared, “I was with my family, I got dressed just to make myself feel better. I ate a lot of food, prayed. I hope everything gets well soon so that we can celebrate again. I did want to cook but I felt so lazy and slept over. But my mom created lots of interesting items – biryani, nihari, kheer, sevaiyaan, dahi bhalla and all things I like. I am a big foodie and I live to eat.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Hiba Nawab: Am timid and faint-hearted when it comes to ghosts

CREDIT: ETIMES TV