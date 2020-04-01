I am feeling nostalgic watching the re-runs of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with my family : Dilip Joshi

MUMBAI: The talented actor Dilip Joshi, who is better known for his character portrayal as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is making the most of the quarantine. He is enjoying time with his family and is keeping himself entertained by watching his show Taarak Mehta’s old episodes.

He shares, “One of the foremost things I wish to request everyone is to stay home. Do not leave home unless absolutely necessary, especially senior citizens and whenever one does step out maybe for buying essentials, they should thoroughly wash their hands with soap as soon as they return."

He added, “I used to shoot for 12 hours a day and now I have all the time in the world. I am now catching up with things that I did not or could not attend earlier. I am spending quality time with my family.

The day begins with practicing yoga and a walk, and it ends with watching TV with the family. I am watching the re-runs of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with my family and I feel nostalgic about the the times I shot these episodes with my unit which is also my second family.

Also this lockdown to me feels like a blessing in disguise. Usually, one would take a vacation to spend time with family and stay away from the phone but right now, I am being able to give my family undivided attention sitting at home.