I am glad to have shared space with stalwarts of the industry in Tashkent Files, says Tapesh Singh

MUMBAI: Actor and director Tapesh Singh is proving his mettle with his each project. As an actor, he is still remembered for his stint in projects like Manto, Selection Day, Naina, and many more.



Takesh played an important character in his recent successful release Tashkent Files.



Talking to TellyChakkar, Takesh spoke in brief about Tashkent Files, his journey as an actor, and how he manages to juggle between acting and direction. Read on!



He shared, 'Tashkent Files is a special film to me, not only because I got to play an important part in it, but also because I am part of a film that features stalwarts of the industry, people who I immensely admire, like Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Tripathi, and Pallavi Joshi, amongst others. Also, it is a film on an extremely important subject. It concerns the mystery surrounding the death of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji.'



'The character I play is of a news anchor who is aggressive, competitive, and an important character who takes the story forward. So for an actor, a character like this is a sheer delight because one gets to truly work on oneself and challenge oneself to do better. In fact, when casting director Taran Bajaj narrated the character to me, I was supremely excited to play the part. I am extremely thankful to him and of course to the film’s director, Mr Vivek Agnihotri, for believing in me and placing his trust in me to portray this character. I feel it’s an added push when you are trying to create a mark in the industry and you have a director who not only believes in you but also allows you to improvise and bring a little bit of your own uniqueness to the character. The other exciting highlight of my character is that the director has used my character as a narrator. Hence, my voiceover is used to introduce all the key characters and to speak about all the key developments in the film. Being a voiceover artist as well, it felt amazing to be able to contribute to the film in this way too.'



Talking about his journey as an actor, he said, 'Well, I am a trained actor who has studied Acting for the Camera from Melbourne, Australia, where I was based before moving to Mumbai. I was doing a degree in Finance and Marketing and studying acting on the side, given that it is my passion. Like everyone who dreams of a career in acting, I thought I will arrive in Mumbai and will be lapped up by the industry. But given that I didn't know anyone in the industry when I arrived, it was a challenge. I decided to fall back on my degree in Finance and Marketing and joined a leading film distribution company in the marketing department. The aim of this move was to understand the workings of the industry while I was in a steady job and also look at ways of making contacts and thus creating a few in-roads into the industry. I was good at balancing both my job and my acting career and started finding innovative ways of getting out of the office to give auditions. I also started doing theatre after office hours, which really helped me grow as an actor. I started connecting with different production houses and directors while I was working and soon started getting TVCs as an actor. People also slowly started to get to know about me through the theatre circuit and started calling me for auditions. A balancing act is what led to me to getting work in films... I played character roles in a few small films and then landed a fun role in a Hollywood Film titled One Night With the King, where I acted alongside legends like Omar Sharif and Peter O Toole, an experience I can never forget. I also acted in a few short films, one of which went to many film festivals and won a lot of awards. Despite having done multiple TVCs with leading directors for brands like Monster.com, Via.com, Onida AC, McDonalds, Frooti, Aditya Birla Group, and many more, it’s in the last 2 years where I have begun to get exciting roles as an actor. This began with the movie Manto, followed by the Netflix original series Selection Day, The Tashkent Files, and a web series called Holy Cross on Sony Liv, where I have played a character with grey shades for the first time.... My role in Holy Cross has also led me to being nominated for an ITA Award for Best Male Actor (Popular), which is a humbling experience. There's a lot more in the offing that I am looking forward to. The digital age has really opened up opportunities for actors, which I am very grateful for. I truly believe that if you want something badly and are willing to work towards it without losing focus and without going off track, the universe will conspire to give you whatever you desire. However, stay true and honest to what you want and be ready to work hard and embrace all challenges that life throws at you.'



On donning many hats, we asked him how he manages to juggle between them. He replied, 'Well, along with being an actor and a voiceover Artist, I am a filmmaker who produces and directs ads and short films. I run a production house where we script and produce branded content and ads and do end-to-end work for our clients. We have worked with some leading brands like Microsoft, Tata Capital, Pigeon India, and many more. I am also grateful to have gotten an opportunity to produce and direct one of India's first web series in 2012. Also, given that I started life in Mumbai by working in film marketing and distribution, I work with many brands to help them create opportunities to be showcased in movies and web series through product placements (in film placements). Being a creative person, I believe that all the work I am currently doing falls into the creative domain, be it in front of or behind the camera. Hence, juggling the various hats I wear is fun. I feel that as long as one is creatively stimulated and challenged and is constantly learning while working, there should be no reason to complain. I truly believe in the saying "Life is what happens to you when you are busy making other plans.”'



