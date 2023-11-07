“I am happy to reunite with Shrenu Parikh after almost a decade”, shares Aadesh Chaudhary as he joins the cast of Maitree

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have gone through many ups and downs of life together. In the previous episodes viewers got to watch how Maitree’s first husband who had been presumed dead - Saaransh (played by Kunal Karan Kapoor) made a comeback only to brew trouble in her life. And eventually after taking Maitree and Harsh’s (Samarth Jurel) child away from them he has disappeared, which has led Maitree and Harsh to part ways. Recently the show took a seven-year leap, where the audience witnessed that Maitree has decided to move on in life after adopting a baby she found on the street.

After the leap, viewers witnessed the entry of popular actor Aadesh Chaudhary, he is essaying the role of Yash Thakur, and Maitree is currently staying with him along with her child. Yash is the business tycoon of Prayagraj and Maitree is working with him in his company. He has a very good bond with Maitree’s son Swayam and they call each other buddies. Yash has feelings for Maitree but he never expressed his love to her. On the other hand, Harsh has adopted a baby girl and is taking care of her like a father.



Aadesh Chaudhary said, “I am returning to television after almost 5 years, but this time in a completely different avatar. When I heard the storyline of the show, I didn't even think for a second and immediately said yes, because I find it unique. One of the best parts of this show is that I am reuniting with Shrenu Parikh after a decade. During our last show, I didn’t get to shoot a lot with her, so I am very excited this time. I have recently started shooting for the show, and I can say this already that every team member is nice and kind. My character Yash will bring in loads of twists and turns in the show and I hope he wins everyone’s heart with his charm.”



While Aadesh is very excited to be a part of the show and having a gala time with the cast, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch what will be the journey of Maitree and Harsh after the leap? Will Yash ever express his love for Maitree?

