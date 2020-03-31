I am just trying to utilize this time to entertain my fans: Siddharth Nigam

MUMBAI: Talented actor Siddharth Nigam is well known for his roles of Sahir/Samar in Dhoom 3 and Ashoka in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He is currently seen as Aladdin in Sab TV's Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

The actor recently spoke to a media portal about the lockdown, social media, and much more. Read on for excerpts.

Have you become more active on social media platform?

As we all are lockdown, I am just trying to utilize this time to entertain my fans via available platforms. I have become more active on YouTube and Instagram and been making TikTok videos. I often go LIVE on these platforms, to chat with them but that doesn't mean I am ignoring my family. I am helping out my mother and spending some real good time with my brother after a very long time and my pet also.

So, are you not missing going out?

I am definitely missing the world outside, especially shooting for my show, Aladdin. At the same time, I am also nervous that whatever bank episodes we have, will get over in these days and when we start shooting again, we won't have any buffer. This means double the hours of work and a crazy schedule. Add to that, our show is a costume drama, so anyway things take time.

Your music video with Avneet, Luck Di Kasam, is breaking the Internet...

Yes and I am feeling so good and happy about it. In just one week, it has crossed 20 million views, which is a big deal.

Does being on social media and having a large number of followers, help you get work?

It does, to an extent because I know people who are weak when it comes to acting or being a performer, but are still bagging projects, just because they have a huge social media following. But I don't encourage this. I feel talent should be justified as I also know people who are extremely hard working but they aren't getting what they deserve.

Do you think maintaining a celebrity status is important these days?

I have done a lot of hard work to reach where I am today. I don't want to name anyone but there are people who have just got famous due to their TikTok videos and are now carrying an attitude that of big stars. I feel like telling them they should be thankful to God that they are getting things sitting home and be respectful to the fans, who are respectful to them.

Credits: SpotboyE