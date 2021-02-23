"I am not comfortable going bold or showing my skin for any scene" says Vidhi Pandya

MUMBAI: Actress Vidhi Pandya who has been known for the shows like Tum Aise hi Rehna, Udaan and now Ek Dujhe Ke Vaate 2 talks about her career graph and the type of work she wants to do.

According to Vidhi she is in a happy space now and she is enjoying her character in the show Ek Dujhe Ke Vasste 2. Talking about her career graph, she says," I am happy with the way how things are unfolding for me and I am liking every bit of it. I know it has been a slow process in my case but I am loving my journey. But yes, I can say that the I haven't still reached that stage where I can say that yes, finally I have arrived"

ALSO READ - Nirbhay Wadhwa bags Dangal TV’s Crime Alert

On being asked if offered will she go bold on screen, Vidhi says, As of now I wouldn’t want to do bold scenes or show my skin on screen. Beacuse I am not comfortable with it for now.. Many a times I have been offered such projects but the only answer was a big no."

Furthermore, talking about the kind of roles or characters she wants to explore, she says, Firstly, I don't want to repeat any type of role I do on screen. Secondly, I would love to experiment with the roles I do on screen. So , I am a stage where I can experiment a lot and to be very frank , I have no fear of failing. I always believe that failure is the chapter before success and you always learn from it."

ALSO READ - Had given up on my hopes for Pratigya 2: Pearl Grey