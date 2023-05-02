I am not a gold digger like Chahatt Khanna, says conman Sukesh in letter

Incarcerated alleged conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released one more letter in which he has claimed that he had never proposed to TV serial actor Chahatt Khanna, when she had come to meet him in Tihar Jail.
MUMBAI:  Incarcerated alleged conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released one more letter in which he has claimed that he had never proposed to TV serial actor Chahatt Khanna, when she had come to meet him in Tihar Jail.

Chandrashekhar's statement comes after Khanna, in an interview with a national daily, claimed that she was trapped in visiting him in Tihar jail, where he went down on his knees before her and proposed marriage.

When she told him that she is already married and has two kids, she was told that her husband was not the right man for her.

Khanna also told the publication that it was only after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her in the alleged extortion case involving him - a little more than a year ago - that she learnt that Chandrashekhar is not former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's nephew.

In a letter addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar, who is in the capital's Mandoli jail, claimed that he never proposed to Khanna and she came for a business meeting for some movie production offer, which is also recorded in her statement to the ED.

"I have no interest to date or be with women, who are already married or have children. I am not desperate like these Gold Diggers like Chahatt. My association with Chahatt, Nikki has been only for professional reasons, for which the meetings happened, and advance was paid," he said in his letter.

"Chahatt says she did not realise that she was in Tihar!! How can someone not know that they are entering a jail for a mulaqat? Was she a 10 year old, in fact even a 10 year old would know what a jail looks like," he further said.

"She claims that she was tricked by Pinky (Chadrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani), so I would want to ask, an actress who has done so many projects and a well connected person, how can she blindly trust someone and travel all the way to Delhi and come to Tihar Jail all alone? She is a trained liar. This shows what kind of stories she is making now," he said.

"If she came to Tihar to meet me or if I was calling her as she claims, why did she not ever report anything to anyone or the police since 2018, what was stopping her to make a complaint all these years?" he added.

Investigations are going on in a money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar and Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, who have also been questioned in relation with the case.

Earlier this month, Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourned arguments in the alleged money laundering case and the matter will be next heard on February 15.

SOURCE-IANS

Incarcerated alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released one more letter in which he has claimed that he had never proposed to TV serial actor Chahatt Khanna when she had come to meet him in Tihar Jail.
