“I am not a professional guitarist but know the basics” reveals Rajveer Singh from Qurbaan Hua

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction drama, Qurbaan Hua, has been consistently entertaining its audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Neel (Rajveer Singh) and Chahat (Pratibha Ranta). The viewers are now enjoying a fresh chemistry between Pratibha Ranta and Rajveer Singh and with major twists coming up, the viewers will get to witness their new favourite couple, #Neehat in a very different avatar. Rajveer who has recently entered the show is already winning hearts of the viewers and in the recent episode he won Chahat and the audience’s heart with his guitar skills.

Rajveer has always been fond of music and not just listening but singing as well. In fact, we saw his Instagram birthday post last month for his wife where he was playing the guitar and singing songs. Recently, he was seen playing guitar flawlessly to his onscreen wife Chahat for a track in the show.

Talking about playing guitar he said, “Though I'm not a professional guitarist, I do know a couple of chords. I know the basics well enough. I used to freelance at music events earlier. My journey with music started with my father teaching me. I have listened to a vast library of records from Mukesh ji to Rafi saab and Manna Dey, I have heard them all. I even took interest in jazz music later in my life and that is where my fascination with guitar began. Listening to jazz made me realise that I should at least learn one instrument. I take interest in other activities like painting as well. But with guitar, I am yet learning, and I hope to ace the instrument someday.”

Well, we would definitely like to listen Rajveer playing more often.

The upcoming episode showcases Dr Baig(chahat’s father) trying to kill Neel but soon he realizes that Neel was actually trying to save Chahat. Will Chahat reunite with her father?

