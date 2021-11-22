I am not someone who will get married secretly: Akanksha Puri

MUMBAI: The very pretty and talented Akanksha Puri is still remembered for her character portrayal as Goddess Parvati in Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesh.

Post her stint in the above-mentioned show, Akanksha has been busy doing web and music albums. Hence, we asked her if she plans to take up a TV show, she replied, “Well, TV has taken a backseat at the moment. By God’s grace 2021 has been a great year on the work front. I have done amazing work all across the platforms. Also, music videos are something which is also keeping me busy. I feel content doing different roles in each project.”

Well, 2021 has indeed been great professionally. However, what’s happening on the personal front, is she dating anyone? “No time for personal life as I am shooting back-to-back. Actually, I enjoy being busy. And when you are in a relationship you need time to spend with your partner.”

These days we see a lot of actors keeping their marriage news under wraps and getting hitched secretly hence we asked her if she would do the same, she said, “Well, I am not someone who will get married secretly. Though, I would like to have a simple wedding but whenever it will happen I will announce it in advance.”