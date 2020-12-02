“I am overwhelmed with the appreciation that I am getting for Prem Bandhan” – Manit Joura

MUMBAI: Actors feel very motivated when they are appreciated for a particular role they are portraying. This appreciation becomes special when it comes from friends and family. Actor Manit Joura seems to be overwhelmed by the love and appreciation he is getting for Dangal TV’s new show Prem Bandhan.

Speaking about the same the actor says, “I feel very grateful to be a part of this show. I was surprised when I saw the initial reactions from my friends and family when the show aired. They liked it and called me and I felt very blessed at that moment. My fans and the viewers of the show messaged me on Instagram and they let me know how much they were loving the character and the overall theme of the show. The viewers are very curious about my character which adds to the excitement of our show. I am thankful that my friends, family, fans and viewers are loving the show and I am overwhelmed with the appreciation that I am getting for Prem Bandhan.”

The show has certainly made a mark with its initial episodes and the viewers look forward to what it brings in the future. We hope that the fans keep on showering the love and appreciation on Manit and his new show.

Prem Bandhan is a story about an independent girl who has the responsibility of her family on her shoulders and how she meets a cross road and ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past. The show promises a unique story line and a narrative that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Prem Bandhan is lined to launch on the 30th November 2020 from Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm only on Dangal TV.