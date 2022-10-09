‘I am performing in heels for the first time, says Marathi Mulgi Amruta Khanvilkar as she gives a tough fight to Gashmeer Mahajani on COLORS’ ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 10

MUMBAI : COLORS’ “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” has been receiving a lot of love and admiration from the audience since its grand premiere last week. After a hiatus of five years, the show has made a comeback with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi as the judges in the tenth season. Among the 12 contestants on the show, Gashmeer Mahajani and Amruta Khanvilkar are two of the strongest contestants on the show. Amruta received a standing ovation from the judges for her first performance in the grand premiere episode and was told that she has a strong chance to make it to the finale too. Whereas Gashmeer has also left no stone unturned to impress judges and viewers with his stupendous dance performances. This weekend, viewers will witness the two Marathi stars of the show Gashmeer and Amruta giving fierce competition to one another. Although Amruta has been performing for years, she reveals that she has never performed a dance number wearing a four-inch heel.

Upping her dancing game, this week Amruta will take on the challenge of going out of her comfort zone and performing the New York Street style dance form, ‘Voguing’ and ‘Waacking’. On overcoming her fear of dancing in heels, Amruta says, “Although I am not trained in dancing, dance has been an important element of my acting journey. My forte is Indian dance, however, wearing four-inch heels and performing in front of my idol Madhuri Dixit and the esteemed judges was one of the most petrifying moments of my life. I was scared and nervous before coming on stage, but my choreographer partner Pratik Utekar boosted my confidence to try out a new dance form. While performing voguing and waacking, there is a certain energy and spunk that is required, and I believe that I tried my best to do justice to this style.”

The upcoming weekend is filled with a double dose of entertainment, drama, and surprises as audience will see Dheeraj Dhoopar reveal the name of his newly born child for the first time, Nia Sharma making everyone emotional with her struggle story, judge Karan Johar and host Maniesh Paul singing a song together, and a lot more.

