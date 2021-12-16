I am proud to have given a platform to kids all over India: Casting director Avinash Sharma

MUMBAI: Avinash Sharma happens to be one of the Casting Directors in the entertainment industry who gives a chance to child artists to showcase their talent in TV shows, web and films.

Avinash is currently casting kids for many popular TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Choti Sardarrni, Balika Vadhu, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein, Barrister Babu, Kaamnaa and many more.

Though, it a difficult job to find apt kid for a particular role in compare to other castings. He shared, “Well, casting for kids is quite challenging. They need to be properly trained. During audition some kids initially shy away from camera while some kids get overboard. However, it is fun to cast kids as they are very innocent and have zero tantrums.”

Talking about his journey, he said, “I am an engineer by profession however I love kids and hence I wanted to do something around kids. I started my journey as a casting director in 2018 and till now I have given opportunity to more than 500 kids and currently I have more than 25 kids working in varied shows. I am proud that I give kids chance to kids all over the India.”

Sharing his future plans, “I want to spread out on all genres and platforms. I wish to cast kids for reality shows as well. God has been kind and I am quite content with what I am doing currently.

Avinash has two kids who are also into acting. He shared, “I have one daughter and a son and both have done few advertisements. They wish to make their career into acting.”

