I am proud to make my non-fiction debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi: Adaa Khan

MUMBAI: Actress Adaa Khan, who has impressed masses with her varied roles on TV and become popular with her stint in Naagin, has made her debut in non-fiction space with Colors’ adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

TellyChakkar met the actress at the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi. We asked if she was apprehensive of taking up the show and she shared, “Post Sitara, I wasn’t keeping well and was bedridden. I couldn’t refuse KKK (Khatron Ke Khiladi) as I always wanted to participate in it. I am a die-heart fan of KKK and have followed all the seasons. Even though my family was against it seeing my health condition, but I took up as a challenge. I did not take any training for the show. I knew physical stunts would be difficult for me but as they say it is all about mental strength. I am happy I could complete the tasks. Rohit sir motivated me so I could manage it. One thing was there in my mind that I didn’t want to give up no matter what.”

Talking about difficult stunts that she tried, she said, “For me, stunts which required physical strength was a problem. Now I realize how important it is to stay physically strong and fit. This is my first reality show so coming out of my comfort zone was difficult. I did not have an idea about how to deal with so many actors around. It was a different experience and I learned a lot of things. I am proud that I made my non-fiction debut with KKK.”

Before you, other actresses namely Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani who have played Naagin on TV have also participated in the show. “Yes, I am carrying on the legacy. Jo naagin hai unko Khatron karna hai and real nag ko bhi milna hoga. I happened to meet my real Nag in Bulgeria. Rohit sir ne use Nag ko mere upar hi daal diya. Hamara accha milap hua aur uss bichare ne mujhe kuch nahi kiya,” she signed off.