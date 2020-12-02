I am proud of Jasmin’s cooking skills : Gurmeet Kaur Bhasin

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin has always been very consistent when it comes to the tasks in the house of Bigg Boss. Specially when it comes to her duty in the kitchen, she has always cooked food for the housemates. And no one can forget the day when Jasmin prepared halwa for everyone. She used to store malai everyday to make desert in the house.

Speaking about her culinary skills, Jasmin’s mother Gurmeet Kaur Bhasin says,” I am proud of Jasmin’s cooking skills. In between other tasks also, I have seen how Jasmin takes care of the kitchen. She makes sure everyone gets food. Long back I had taught her how to make parathas buy everything else she makes is self-taught.”

So what is Jasmine's favourite food? “All non-vegetarian dishes and ofcourse the kadha prasad - that’s her favourite. She also made that in the Bigg Boss house and everyone loved it.” Jasmin has often been criticised for her equation with Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya in the house. But recently we have seen how Jasmin went up to Eijaz and Rahul and said sorry and showered positivity in the house. Speaking on her nature her mom adds,

“After she started her career, she has been alone in Mumbai and whenever she visits her home in Kota she spends time with everyone in the house. We have a joint family and she'll ensure that everyone gets her time and attention. All her cousins are rooting for her in Bigg Boss. Jasmin is someone who loves people.”