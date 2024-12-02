I am really about bringing this new character to life: Seerat Kapoor on joining ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’

Seerat Kapoor

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor has come on-board in Prateek Sharma’s “Rabb Se Hai Dua”. The show will take a 22-year leap and the post-leap episodes will air from February 22. The actress will play the role of Mannat in the show.

She said, “I'm joining the show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ after a big time jump of 22 years, and I'm really excited about it. I've seen some episodes of the show, and I think all the actors have done a great job. People are really enjoying the show, and I hope they'll love my character too.”

Speaking of the character she revealed, “Mannat is Dua’s daughter and she's been loved a lot since she was a child. She is brave, carefree, and quite emotional. She doesn't think too much before doing things, but she always aims for the best.”

The post-leap episodes will also feature Yesha Rughani as Ibadat and Dheeraj Dhoopar as Subhaan Siddiqui. The leap promo has the fans going gaga over it already. She said, “In the promo, me and my sister Ibadat file a legal case, and some dramatic things happen in court. Our hero comes to save us. We're standing up against injustice, and that's Ibadat's idea.”

Seerat further confessed that she could relate to her character quite well, and added, “She's confident and speaks her mind, just like I try to do in real life. Mannat is different from Ibadat. She cares deeply about her family and wants everyone to be okay. She's a bit impulsive.”

“My character has a unique look, and we've put a lot of effort into getting it just right for Mannat. I'm really excited about bringing this new character to life, and I hope you'll enjoy watching it. You'll see something different from me, so don't forget to tune in!” she ended.
 

