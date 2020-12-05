I am in touch with Niti Taylor and wish her lots of happiness in her marital life: Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is an exceptionally talented artist.

The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kii before he bid adieu to the show and now, he is busy shooting for a webseries titled Hero Boll Raha Hu for Alt Balaji. The story is about how a man from a small town goes on to become a gangster.

Yesterday, Parth went live on Instagram and his fans asked him questions about him returning with Kaisi Yeh Yaarian season 4. Parth said that he is in touch with Niti and gave her wishes for her marriage. He also mentioned that as soon as they both get time and the makers announce its launch they would get to know about it. However, until then he is shooting for this webseries and is very excited for its launch.

He also shared that they are a crew of 15 to 20 people who are shooting and the series might roll sometime in March 2021.

