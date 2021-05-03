I am understanding and inculcating the traditional Maharashtrian ways: Sugandha Mishra

MUMBAI: Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale recently got married.

Sugandha and Sanket are busy partaking in customary Maharashtrian post-wedding rituals at the latter’s home in Mumbai. The duo tied the knot on April 26 in Sugandha’s hometown, Jalandhar, Punjab. Most recently, they had a Satyanarayan puja at home following which Sugandha prepared a sweet dish for the Bhosale family, a part of the ritual where the new bride has to cook something sweet for the groom and his family. Sugandha and Sanket were dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire for the puja. While Sugandha looked stunning in the traditional nauvari sari complete with a nath and gajra, Sanket donned a kurta and pajama.

ALSO READ: Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale share wedding picture

Talking to Times Of India about her new home and participating in rituals, Sugandha said, “I am understanding and inculcating the traditional Maharashtrian ways. I am excited about being a Maharashtrian baiko (laughs!).” She made panjiri for her in-laws and other members in the family. She said, “It’s a traditional Punjabi sweet dish, which we make during a puja. It’s served as prasad. I am glad that everyone liked it. Eventually, I prepared a Maharashtrian sweet dish as well. It was a great mix of Punjabi and Maharashtrian dishes on the table.”

Sanket on the other hand added, “I am adapting to the new role of being a doting and responsible husband. I have promised Sugandha to be the best version of it.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra ties the knot with Dr Sanket Bhosale

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA