News

“I am very bold in real life,” says Aditya Singh Rajput

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Nov 2019 03:15 PM

ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat has been creating waves online and topping the viewership charts ever since the release of the first season. The launch of a new and tantalizing special episode, Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, has created quite the storm on the web space and has also topped the IMDB charts. Just like the show, the lead of this episode Aditya Singh Rajput is also quite bold himself. A famous personality in the advertising & high street fashion world, with more than 400 TV commercials and numerous international brands shoots to his name, Aditya has stunned everyone with his look and performance in the special episode. From a high street fashion model to a complete nerd, Aditya has been receiving praises for his part in the episode.

On playing the lead role in Gandii Baat's special episode, Aditya quipped, “I have always wanted to be a part of Gandii Baat for very long time and believe me, I am very bold in real life so it was alright for me to be the same on screen too ,but they gave me the role of Saawan, a small-town shopkeeper and a complete nerd, one who is completely opposite to who I am in real life. I have worked with the director, Sachin Mohite, earlier and I am really elated that he offered me this role. And with all the responses which I am getting from the audience and fans, it seems that my hard work has indeed paid off.”

The special episode of Gandii Baat season 4 highlights how the lack of sex education combined with the social stigma of discussing sex, results in a phobia about consummating the marriage. This fear leads to some unexplored paths looking for answers to questions no one is willing to address. Gandii Baat sparkles a focus on social issues through its delineation of genuine stories from Rural India. 

Tags > very bold, Real Life, Aditya Singh Rajput, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with...

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with underprivileged kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez

past seven days