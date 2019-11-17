“I am very bold in real life,” says Aditya Singh Rajput

ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat has been creating waves online and topping the viewership charts ever since the release of the first season. The launch of a new and tantalizing special episode, Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, has created quite the storm on the web space and has also topped the IMDB charts. Just like the show, the lead of this episode Aditya Singh Rajput is also quite bold himself. A famous personality in the advertising & high street fashion world, with more than 400 TV commercials and numerous international brands shoots to his name, Aditya has stunned everyone with his look and performance in the special episode. From a high street fashion model to a complete nerd, Aditya has been receiving praises for his part in the episode.

On playing the lead role in Gandii Baat's special episode, Aditya quipped, “I have always wanted to be a part of Gandii Baat for very long time and believe me, I am very bold in real life so it was alright for me to be the same on screen too ,but they gave me the role of Saawan, a small-town shopkeeper and a complete nerd, one who is completely opposite to who I am in real life. I have worked with the director, Sachin Mohite, earlier and I am really elated that he offered me this role. And with all the responses which I am getting from the audience and fans, it seems that my hard work has indeed paid off.”

The special episode of Gandii Baat season 4 highlights how the lack of sex education combined with the social stigma of discussing sex, results in a phobia about consummating the marriage. This fear leads to some unexplored paths looking for answers to questions no one is willing to address. Gandii Baat sparkles a focus on social issues through its delineation of genuine stories from Rural India.