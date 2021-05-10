“I am where I am because of my mom,” reveals Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih

MUMBAI: Anjum Fakih has entertained the audience over the past decade with her infectious gusto and exquisite acting. She has worked across a range of television shows, however Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya gave her the fanfare and recognition that she deserved. The actress has impressed one and all as Srishti, but did you know that she had to face a lot of challenges on the family front to be an actress? Initially, her family and relatives weren’t supportive of her decision, but they are very proud of her now and through this all, the important life lessons that she learnt from her mom guided her through the testing phase of her life. The actress also opens up about how important her mother has been for her and how she learnt different languages so that Anjum could get the best education possible.

Talking about the things that she learnt from her mother, Anjum revealed, “Over the past few years, my mom and I have grown very close. She is my best friend and confidante and I share everything with her. She is my go-to person. One life lesson by my mother that is etched on my mind and has become a part of my personality is when she told me to never lie. My mother has always encouraged us to speak and stand for the truth. She has instilled the value of speaking the truth and standing up against the wrong in us and that value has stayed with us since our childhood. It helps me stay true to my craft too and be a good and trust-worthy person and I can’t thank my mom enough for it.”

Anjum also spoke about how her mom went the extra mile for her, as she added, “One memory that I have of my mother is of her putting in the efforts to make sure that we have a good education. Although she studied in an Urdu medium school, she studied English, Hindi and Marathi to ensure that she can teach us, and we get the best possible education and become independent. She has been a strong support system for us all. I would like to thank my mom for all that she has done and all that she does for us selflessly. Today we are what we are because of the values she has instilled in us. Her efforts and love have made us stronger and independent. Thank you Mom for taking that leap of faith and the unwavering support.”

