“I am working out at home to just stay fit and confident”, said Gaurav Wadhwa of Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir as he shares his fitness secrets

MUMBAI:  What does fitness mean to you?

Fitness is everything for me. When I got into fitness and working out, it was to gain confidence. I don’t just focus on weight training but on everything including running, jogging, cardio and I think that’s the real fitness for me. Even these days, I am working out at home to just stay fit and confident.

 What is your fitness mantra?

My fitness mantra is just to stay away from any bad habit and to be consistent.

 How do you keep a healthy balance between your mind and body? I think it’s more about the mind. I personally have to control my diet a lot and since I am mentally prepared about this, it becomes easier for me to control my eating habits in any situation. So, when you have control of your mind, your body cooperates and you can take good care of it. Initially it was difficult for me but now that I have been doing it for around 8-9 years, I have a good control over my mind and that does help me in staying fit.

 Do your roles demand for you to stay fit and have a perfect body?

I was doing the show Baavle Utaavle on Sony SAB a few months back and I had some body-shots for my character, where I had to be without a shirt. So, I had prepared for that by reducing water levels and working hard for my abs. This has happened for most of the shows I have worked for.

 Following your demanding and hectic routine, how do you manage to stay fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle?

I try not to skip my work out. The set of my show Maddam Sir is in Naigaon and it takes me around 1 and a half hour to reach there. So, even though I have to leave early for the shoot, I go to the gym early morning and then go for my shoot. If I am not able to go to the gym in the morning, I make sure I go to the gym directly from the set and then go home. I don’t eat outside food at all as I prepare a proper meal for myself and take it to the set.

 Any quick healthy snack that you rely on during your busy days?

Dry fruits are something I rely on as they are very easy to carry and are very healthy as well. I also carry some protein bars with me.

 One food item that you simply cannot resist

I love Ice Creams. If I crave for some food item, I usually note it in my phone and then order it on my cheat day.

 What kind of music do you like listening to while you work out?

I love Bollywood music. Although everyone keeps listening to English songs and pop music in the gym, I just get that energy by listening to Bollywood songs. It makes me happy and charges me up for the workout.

 Any Fitness tip for your admirers?

Stay away from bad habits. Set a goal for yourself and stay focused towards it. You can set short term goals like reducing 2 Kgs or gaining 3 Kgs and once you achieve those goals, replace them with newer ones. I personally set a new goal for myself, every month.