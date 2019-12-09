I am worried for Rashami, says Dalljiet Kaur

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship became the talk of the town after Bigg Boss host and superstar Salman Khan made some shocking revelation about Arhaan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman revealed to Rashami in front of all the celebrity contestants that Arhaan is already a married man and has a child, leaving Rashami shocked.

The Uttaran fame Rashami was unaware about it and broke down. To console her Salman himself entered the house to speak and sort the matter out.

Well, along with the contestants even celebrities are quite shocked. Rashami’s best friend and actor Ankita Lokhande supported Rashami and advised her to take a decision wisely.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Bigg Boss 13’s ex contestant Dalljiet Kaur and asked her views on entire Rashami and Arhaan’s controversy. She shared, “I was shocked seeing Weekend Ka Vaar episode. I am worried for Rashami and wish I was there inside the house to console and take care of her. I am sure it must be difficult for her to face all this. She must be clueless on how to react. She deserved to know all the truth and I hope she is fine in the house.”