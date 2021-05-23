I am yet to open one, but a plan B is always a good proposition: Samikssha Batnagar on having an alternate career

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry has been the worst hit because of the pandemic and the consequent lockdowns. At a time when a lot of actors are out of job, an alternate career option seems like a good idea, something that you can always rely on in spite of whether you are facing the camera or not. And actress Samikssha Batnagar, who was recently seen in "Black Rose" agrees to it.

She said, "Having a plan B or an alternate business model is definitely a good proposition if one is planning to be an artist. Something that doesn't take your complete attention, is easy to setup and yields good financial returns. I'm yet to setup one but I am thinking on similar lines."

A lot of actors from showbiz have quit their acting jobs to pursue their alternate careers. Though the "Poster Boys" actress said that it's a very personal choice, she added, "I can only say we must choose our options wisely. If you want to become an actor, you will have to go through a lot of hardships and you should be prepared for a rollercoaster ride. You need to be steadfast in your beliefs."

Having said that Samikssha believes that once a celebrity's name is attached to a brand, it involves a lot of risks and security at the same time.

She said, "A celebrity's name definitely gives a boost to a business once you become a brand or have earned a good reputation for yourself in the industry. Having solid networking goes a long way in this direction if you are destined for success."

"There is more expectations if you have bigger brand value and one must live up to those expectations to run a successful business model. At the same time, you can make or break your brand depending upon how well you operate," she added.

Lastly, asked if she ever felt that she has chosen the wrong profession because of the highs and lows of the industry, she said, "What I have chosen is right for me. I couldn't be happier. I was a dance teacher in a reputed school in Delhi, but always wanted to be an actor and with my dreams, I landed in 'mayanagari' 10 years ago and there is no turning back since then."

"There is no question of choosing the wrong profession because if you keep your expectations realistic and work towards a goal in a structured way, things do happen. It might not be in the exact same way you want but in some shape or form. This requires an unwavering level of commitment and utmost desire to make yourself a brand," Samikssha wrapped up.