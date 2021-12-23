“I believe, my pet ‘Infinity’s’ arrival has got positivity in my life,” says Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain actor Hitesh Bharadwaj

MUMBAI: A channel that is known for its thought-provoking narratives that questions people’s mindsets about a variety of subjects relevant to Indian society, Zee TV recently launched a story that makes its audiences reconsider their approach towards women achieving more than their male counterparts. And while both the actors Hitesh Bharadwaj and Akshita Mudgal are working round the clock to make Sanjay and Paragi’s characters relatable to the audience, Hitesh Bharadwaj on a personal front still finds time for his pet Infinity, who is his lucky charm.



Life gives the most difficult challenges to the ones who are capable of taking them with a broad smile on, and Hitesh Bharadwaj is one such person who didn’t give up even when he hit the lowest phase in his life. In a time when he was floundering in uncertainty, his pet ‘Infinity’ came to his rescue like a messiah and gave him hope and positivity. Hitesh believes ‘Infinity’ is solely responsible for all that he is today and takes him to be his lucky charm.



Sharing his experience, Hitesh Bharadwaj said, “The year 2021 has given me a set of experiences which I’ll probably never forget. The initial start of the year wasn’t that great because my dad got covid and I was just going through a tough phase. I was taking impulsive decisions, and that’s when I got to know about this dog adoption centre in Andheri called ‘Pawfect life’ and when I visited that place, I think my life changed. The kind of love I received from the dogs there, I was overwhelmed, and I immediately adopted a puppy and named him ‘Infinity’. I believe, his arrival in my life has got a lot to do with the kind of positivity I have in my life right now. I remember I met him on a Tuesday and by next Tuesday I bagged Sanjay’s role in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain. He turned out to be this lucky charm who has not only helped me deal with this phase but also encouraged me to do better each day.”



While Hitesh Bhardwaj's love for his dog is beyond anyone's comprehension, Paragi and Sanjay's equation is gaining all the attention from the audience.



