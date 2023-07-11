I believe in quality ahead of quantity: Madhurima Tuli reflects on her career, talks about how her selective approach has helped her sustain in the industry

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 14:49
Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli is one of those personalities in the Indian entertainment who's multi-dynamic and multi-talented in the true and genuine sense of the term. It's been quite many years now that she's been a part of the entertainment space and well whenever she's come up with a project, she's always put her best foot forward to create impact. She's never really discriminated between platforms and has always done complete justice to the faith entrusted upon her. In fact, she's actually one of the 'early birds' in the OTT space who actually did projects at a time when the platform was on the rise. 

Her fans and admirers have always appreciated her thought process behind selecting projects. Well, this time, Madhurima herself gave all her fans a bit of clarity on how she has always focused on picking impactful roles and has never been bothered about the quantity. During a recent event appearance, when Madhurima was appreciated and asked about how she always managed to focus on impactful roles, the actress said and we quote,

"Well, I believe that as an artiste, you only get success when your work is spoken about after it is seen. There has to be some kind of everlasting impression that remains with the viewers after they have seen the work. As actors, we are supposed to enact in such a way that takes our viewers into our world, the world that we have created on-screen. This scope is not possible anywhere and everywhere. As an actor, I have always relied heavily on my gut feeling and that's why, whenever I get approached for projects, I look at matching this criteria. Of course, you won't get it right every time. But, working actively on this approach has helped me get success more often than not and I am grateful to God, and my fans for their love. To cut things short, I would rather be known for a handful of projects where I have done my best instead of being spoken about in multiple projects where I was just about par or below average. I believe in quality ahead of quantity."

Well, these words from Madhurima's end certainly give us all a sneak-peek into her steady state of mind and thought process and it is truly admirable indeed. Wonderful, right folks? Here's wishing Madhurima Tuli all the best for all her upcoming projects. Stay tuned for more updates.

Madhurima Tuli sustain OTT space picking impactful Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 14:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! This is India’s ‘biggest flop’, made with a budget of Rs 45 crores and earned only Rs 1 Lakh, was released incomplete without promotions for this reason
MUMBAI: The budget of Hindi films has changed a lot over the years. Previously the box office returns was majorly...
Exclusive! I want to take up a project which is off-beat and unconventional, I am open to OTT as well: Keh Doon Tumhein actor Mudit Nayyar
MUMBAI : Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus was one of the most entertaining shows on television. The show starred Mudit...
Wow! Producer Prerna Arora acquitted by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court in a 2018 financial dispute with Pooja Films
MUMBAI: Renowned film producer Prerna Arora, who is best known for her work on Rustom and other movies, was acquitted...
Television actors v/s OTT stars on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: The housemates of Dil and Dum makaan scramble for ration!
MUMBAI: After the thunderous storm that nominations brought, the pressure to get ahead in the game has spiked up on...
Exclusive! Zara Khan roped in for Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Bijay J Anand gets candid about his admiration for Vidyut Jammwal, talks about how inspiring he is as a personality
MUMBAI: Bijay J Anand is a dynamic personality who wears multiple hats at the same time. Apart from being an acclaimed...
Recent Stories
biggest flop
OMG! This is India’s ‘biggest flop’, made with a budget of Rs 45 crores and earned only Rs 1 Lakh, was released incomplete without promotions for this reason
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mudit Nayyar
Exclusive! I want to take up a project which is off-beat and unconventional, I am open to OTT as well: Keh Doon Tumhein actor Mudit Nayyar
Television
Television actors v/s OTT stars on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: The housemates of Dil and Dum makaan scramble for ration!
Zara Khan
Exclusive! Zara Khan roped in for Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di!
Raanav Sharma
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Raanav Sharma to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahtein!
Ankit Gupta
In Pics: Ankit Gupta shares glimpses from his birthday celebrations with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary!
Teri Meri Dooriyaan
Aww! Teri Meri Dooriyaan's THIS actor arrives at Prachi Hada's birthday despite a leg injury, check out who