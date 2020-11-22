‘I believe the negative character isn’t really negative’, says Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke fame Ritvik Arora

MUMBAI: Ritvik Arora is a popular TV actor who has starred in hit shows like Tu Aashiqui and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Both the shows were quite famous among the viewers and Ritvik was loved for his stellar performance.

While Ritvik played a stylish lover boy in Tu Aashiqui and was paired opposite Jannat Zubair Rahmani, the actor was seen as an adarsh beta in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and was paired opposite Kaveri Priyam.

The actor was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke as Kunal Rajvansh. Ritvik left the show post the lockdown and since then, he is missing from the small screens.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Ritvik spoke at length about his stint in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, his future plans, and much more.

On being asked if he is ready to take up a negative role, the actor said, "Oh yes, I was borderline negative in this show for a while and I really enjoyed it. I believe there are two sides of a coin, so the negative character isn’t really negative if the reason that is driving his action is justified."

Further, on being asked if he is open to doing web shows or daily soaps, Ritvik said, "I am open to every opportunity that makes me grow as an artist and challenges me to push myself further. I don’t really categorize."

Well, the diehard fans of Ritvik are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project soon.

