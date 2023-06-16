“I bid farewell to a show that has been my home for nearly two years”, mentioned Shagun Pandey as he shot his last scene for the long-run show- Meet

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on! Recently, viewers have witnessed that Meet Hooda has become the new ‘Sarkar’ of the village and has managed to stop the auction of her factory.

With all the new twists and turns coming in the show, it is our beloved Manmeet a.k.a Shagun Pandey, who shot for his last scene yesterday for the show, as the show is set to take a generation leap. While it is an emotional moment for him, he didn’t forget to express his gratitude and love towards the show and his co-actors. In fact, very beautifully he took to his social media handle and shared the BTS of the last shoot day along with a couple of pictures of his 2 years journey. In one of the videos, his on-screen mother (Sonica Handa), was seen in tears as she was shooting the last scene with him.

He captioned his post “And it’s a Wrap…Today marks the end of a remarkable chapter in my life as I bid farewell to a show that has been my home for nearly two years. From the very first day, I was welcomed with open arms and surrounded by an incredible team. From production dada to the amazing directors, my talented co-stars to the HMU and costume crew who made me look dashing, you've all been the wind beneath my wings. What an unbelievable SQUAD. It was not just a show; it was a family. We supported and uplifted each other, learned and grew together, and created something truly magical. ‘Meet and Manmeet’ will forever carry the wisdom and understanding that this experience provided - the value of collaboration, the power of unity, and the beauty of shared dreams. All of you together along with my #MeetFam have contributed to the person I am today, and I will forever cherish the memories we've woven together.”

Well, Shagun will indeed be missed dearly!

Now that the show is taking a generation leap of 16 years, it will be interesting to witness how the storyline will take a turn.

To find out what happens next, tune into Meet, every day, 7 pm only on Zee TV!