I can be a perfect playback singer for Sara Ali Khan, says Shehnaaz Gill

08 Apr 2020 11:00 AM

MUMBAI: The singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is better known as Punjab ki Katrina, is riding high in her career post her stint in Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Shehnaaz is known for her cute nature and grounded personality. She is quite vocal about her thoughts and feelings towards people. In the show, Shehnaaz accepted being in love with Siddharth Shukla though the love is one sided from Miss Gill’s end.

Shehnaaz was recently seen in a music video opposite Sidharth Shukla. Her fans enjoy watching as well listening to her.   

In a chat with TellyChakkar Shehnaaz revealed her favourite singers, she shared, “I know Punjabi singers well hence Diljit Dosanjh and Garry Sandhu are my favourites.”

Also, when asked for which actress she would like to do a playback singing. She replied, “I think I can be a perfect playback singer for Sara Ali Khan.”

 Do you guys agree?

