I crave to be a part of such shows where my character has such depth and substance: RadhaKrishn actress Reena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Reena Kapoor has been a part of the television industry for a long time and was recently seen in an unconventional role in Colors’ Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

While she enjoyed her stint working with popular television faces and had a pivotal role in the show, she was last seen, and infact, her character still keeps featuring in important tracks in Star Bharat show RadhaKrish.

In an exclusive conversation with Reena, she spoke at length about the roles and the characters she wants to play in future. Reena said, “I was a part of Shakti for 8 months or so but I am extremely glad as the entire track revolved around me for those entire months and I was extremely happy to be a part of the project. The one show in my career which gave me immense creative satisfaction was Woh Rehne Wali Mehlo Ki and after that, it is this show which I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of. My experience with Shakti has been surreal as we went to Punjab and shot for the scenes and

I must say the way the scenes came across was so real. Rubina Dilaik has been great fun to work with and Roshni Sahota introduced me to social media!

I was recently a part of RadhaKrish as Yashodha Maiya and I enjoyed my stint with mythology too.”

When asked about her future projects, she said, “I look forward to being a part of television shows but after my experience with Shakti, I crave to be a part of such shows where my character has such depth and substance.”

