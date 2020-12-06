I create my own style: Rohit Choudhary

MUMBAI: Be it formal attire, or an ethnic outfit, or casual wear, actor, and real-estate entrepreneur Rohit Choudhary can nail any look. But he said that he doesn't believe in following any celebrity or any trend, instead, he creates one.

"Style is something that you are comfortable in. You shouldn't wear a particular style of clothing just because someone famous is wearing it. You should first think about whether you will be comfortable in it or not and then wear it. I also feel style has a lot to do with grooming, as in you need to have your hair in place, if you sport a beard or a moustache, then it shouldn't look messy at all," he said.

"For me, it's always comfort over style, because I enjoy it. My style is anything that I am comfortable in and I try to make even that comfortable look of mine very stylish. Also, I don't follow any celebrities for their style. I might appreciate them but I don't follow anyone just for that. I create my own style, which a lot of times people follow," he added.

Speaking of fashion trends, the "Aamdar Nivas" actor said, "Trends for me are something that is made by people who are successful and have achieved a lot in their life. They are the ones people look up to and want to follow, but I don't believe in following trends, I believe in making them."

He is also a fitness enthusiast and spends a good amount of time in his gym, but pointed out that athleisure suits him best these days.

"Athleisure is very common these days. They are not just very comfortable but feel like your second skin. I prefer wearing them because I feel that your skin gets the freedom to breathe in them. They are very stylish and have a classy look to them, and so whenever I can I prefer to wear them," Rohit concluded.