I cried like a child on holding her for the first time, says new mommy Charu Asopa

MUMBAI: There is no other better feeling in the world than experiencing the birth of your little one, taking the baby in your arms and holding their tiny fingers.

There is one gorgeous looking actress who is feeling the same emotions. We are talking about the very beautiful Charu Asopa who recently gave birth to a baby girl.

Charu who welcomed a cute little girl from her husband and actor Rajeev Sen, is still not able to sink in the amount of happiness that has arrived with the arrival of her daughter. She shared, “I still cannot express how it felt holding my little girl for the first time. I cried like a baby and could not hold my excitement.”

When asked how she is coping up with the challenges of being a new mother, she replied, “I have to sacrifice on my sleep otherwise there is going great. Rajeev makes a great father. He is very helpful and understands what a mother rather than a woman goes through in this phase. Since it is the first time for us it is taking time for us to understand the nitty gritty. Also, since it was a c-section feeding gets a little difficult. Thankfully I have a japa maid at home who looks after me and the baby.”

How is Rajeev as a father? “He makes a very good father. These days he is busy changing diapers and burping the kid. He enjoys doing it.”

On November 1, 2021, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen had welcomed their first child, a baby girl into their lives. On his IG handle, Rajeev had announced the news of becoming a father for the first time by sharing the pictures from the hospital room.

Here’s wishing Charu and Rajeev blissful life ahead!