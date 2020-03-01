I did not want to do similar roles : Aayaam Mehta

MUMBAI: Actor Aayaam Mehta came to limelight when he played the important role of Raghav Chetan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and it was highly appreciated. Aayaam will now be seen in Sonali Zaffar’s new show Qurbaan Hua as Vyaasji.

Speaking more about the role he says,”After Padmavaat I was getting offers for similar roles but I did not take it because I did not want to do similar roles and get typecast. So I waited and when I got this role from Qurbaan Hua I found it nice and interesting. Vyaasji is orthodox and Mahant - a great learned person. His religious beliefs are known and he is quite strict about it. No one can break me down when it comes to my responsibilities. I am sporting a bald look and a tilak in the forehead. This is the first time I am working with Sonali Zaffar as well as the the entire cast. As an actor I could see a lot of potential in my role and this show.” Aayaam has done shows like Naa Aana Iss Des Laado, Uttaran, Bikram Aur Betal, Crime Patrol. Aayaam will be seen in Nikhil Advani’s tv series Moghuls as well.

Speaking about his working experience with the genius Sanjay Leela Bhansali Aayaam says,”The experience was surreal and one of my best experience do so far.”