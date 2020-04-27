I didn’t want to wash dirty linen in public: Arhaan Khan on Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s equation is becoming worse with each passing day. The actress even accused her ex-boyfriend Arhaan of transferring money to his own account without her knowledge. Well, Arhaan has finally come out in the open to speak about it at length. In his latest chat with Times Of India, when Arhaan was asked about all the accusations of withdrawing money from the actress' account without her knowledge, he said, Rashami blew the issue of cheques out of proportion and accused him of siphoning off Rs 15 lakh from her account.

He added that he can’t withdraw any money from her account if he doesn’t have a cheque signed by the actress. Arhaan went on to say that as far as the unknown transactions amounting to around eight lakh rupees are concerned, it has gone to Rashami’s chartered accountant. 'I have all the proof to substantiate my claim. I acted on her instructions and sent these cheques to the people she had asked me to before she left for Bigg Boss. I have also shared the details with her. These are baseless allegations, either to malign and defame me ya khud ko Sati Savitri bataane ke liye. She is playing the woman card to gain everyone’s sympathy. This is what she did even inside the house,' he told TOI.

The actor also hit back at his ex-girlfriend and said when she mentioned that they were in a live-in relationship so why she shouldn’t mention that he already had keys to the house. He said, 'She mentioned that we were in a live-in relationship. So, why was she quiet when the discussion about her house keys came up on Bigg Boss? Why didn’t she announce that we were living together? I was accused of taking advantage of her, even my family was dragged into the controversy.'

Clearing the air of his family being stationed at Rashasmi Desai’s house, he said, 'Let me make it clear that my family has never stayed at Rashami’s house. The reason is that they were against my relationship with her. I have maintained silence on the topic because I didn’t want to wash dirty linen in public. For Rashami, it could be a way to be in the limelight. She announced the break-up in the media, rather than being mature about it and telling me first.'

