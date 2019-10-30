I didn't have leave on Bhai Dooj but somehow managed to reach home: YRHPK actress Sangeeta Kapure

MUMBAI: TV celebrity Sangeeta Kapure celebrated the special day of Bhai Dooj with her brothers. The actress is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as Nidhi Rajvansh and makes everyone laugh with her perfect comic timing.



Sangeeta said, 'Having a brother is a blessing, although when we were young, the feelings were totally opposite. They have always been with me whenever I needed them. They know me inside out and know the way I would react to the situation. That's why they have the best advice for me, and their advice has never been wrong.'



Sangeeta also spoke about her memories: 'My favorite memories with them will always be the summer holidays where we use to spend so much time together at our Nani's place. The whole afternoon and evening, we use to hang out and play with each other.'



She further added, 'A TV celebrity works between 14 and 15 hours a day. They have a tight schedule and rarely have time to spend with their family. I was also shooting on Bhai Dhuj, and my brother was waiting for me to come home. The life of an actress is not easy. I didn't have leave on this auspicious day, but I somehow managed to reach home as soon as possible and saw the wide smiles on the faces of my brothers who were eagerly waiting for me to start the ritual and show the gifts they got for me with love. I miss my elder brother Ajay Kapoor, who is in Kanpur.'



Sangeeta is known for other popular TV show such as Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, Qubool Hain, and Pardes Mein Hain Mera Dil.