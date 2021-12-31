I don’t appreciate people calling me Yami Gautami’s lookalike, says Vidisha Srivastava

MUMBAI : Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who played Roshni in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Devi Parvati in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, is currently impressing masses with character of Shivubai, step mother of Kashibai in Zee TV’s historical show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

Vidisha is often compared for looks with Bollywood star Yami Gautami. However, the actress doesn’t appreciate when she is being compared with Yami. She shared, “Yes, people often think of me as Yami Gautami and say that we both look quite similar. Yami is a brilliant actress and she even started her career with television. However, I don’t appreciate when I am being compared with regards to looks. There may be similarities but we both are individuals. I want to be known for my work and not be remembered as a lookalike of Yami.”

Vidisha is a big workaholic. She said, “I am a big workaholic and I like to play my roles with utmost loyalty and dedication. I want to explore as an actor and prove my mettle.”

This happens to be Vidisha’s first historical show, hence we asked the actress how easy or difficult it is to play the character. She shared, “Well, it’s not easy to play such roles. When I was approached for the show, there was no reason to say a no to the show. I had to understand the body language and dialect properly.”

