I don’t care about my likes and followers on Instagram, I am focusing on my acting career: Mazel Vyas

MUMBAI: Young and rising star Mazel Vyas who has been a few shows on TV however off late she has been focusing more on the digital and film world. The actress has been climbing the ladder of success with her projects and is proving that she will have a long run in the entertainment industry. In a chat with TellyChakkar Mazel spoke briefly about her journey and why she is unlike other young brigades who are more busy making content for Instagram.

Where do you see yourself in the industry?

I started with very prominent role and that too in the first film with Zee and now when I see myself being surrounded with so many talented people , I never thought that I would be surrounded with people who are terrific with their own work, and I did a Maddok film and I was surrounded with Rajkumar Rao, Paresh Raval and Ratna mam (Pathak) and they’ve become such great friends of me and where I see 9 years back and now I see a huge difference and all I can say I am thankful to god and I have this one vision for artistic things and what I wanted I am on the first step and still have thousand steps to climb and this step is where I feel my career has started and I feel a lot of change in my past career and it’s all being very positive.

Are you committing to shorter roles?

Of course an actor is always seeking on a new character and you always want to work in different genre and all I want to work is different roles and in serials the same role goes on for years and years and you can’t take another thing in between but I was lucky enough to do something in between and suddenly now when web series is been produced they are so easy for an actor because you don’t have to stick on one role for years, you do that for 2-3 months or 4 and then you’re done, and that feel on set is very different and the process of craving the whole character in a serial and web series is very different, the story line can be changed every season but in serial not so much , you have a freedom to do in web series and you don’t have that much freedom in serials, for me also web series is far better option for actors who want less commitment and you can experience more characters and learn more and meet different people.

The young actors are focusing more on social media and you don’t seem to be one of them?

They all are very good at what they are doing and they are at their peak, but for me I have always been a little away from social media and still am. It is a little conscious and don’t want to open up in this industry right now, I don’t want my face to be presented in front of people and I don’t want to be known and that’s what I feel, and you get a tag like an influencer or youtuber and I don’t want that, I am here for being an actor and want to work on my creative side as an actor, I act for myself and I love acting and I can’t do showoff. I don’t care about my likes and followers on Instagram but focus on my acting career.

Keep up the good work Mazel!