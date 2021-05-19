I don’t let fame hit my head, says Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular actresses. Her fame escalated to a notch higher after she participated in Bigg Boss 14.

Currently, she is enjoying the success of her music videos. Her single Pani Di Gal touched 100 million in just a month, while Tera Suit is a big hit and the latest offering, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega is getting much love. The actor is on cloud nine and feels grateful. An elated Jasmin told Spotboye, “I’m overwhelmed with the response that we have got for all the music videos. I was not expecting such a response honestly but yes obviously I wanted these videos to become big hits as I had never done music videos earlier. Both Aly and I used to get a lot of offers but we were never sure. I always thought that I will do music videos only when I’ll be sure about it. So, when this came my way, I wanted them to do well. The success of these songs have done well to my career too because now I am getting a lot more queries for movies and web projects.”

ALSO READ: Check out how Aly Goni showered lady-love Jasmin Bhasin with a beautiful gift on the special occasion of Eid

Jasmin Bhasin agrees that Bigg Boss has taken her popularity a notch higher. But she does not let success change her as a person. She further told the portal, "When you’re popular you’re often misjudged. There is a thin line between arrogance and somebody being too occupied with things going on professionally and personally. Sometimes unfortunately people fail to understand this. Because you are popular, because you are a celebrity you are judged by people and it is considered as arrogance...It’s a fact that actors' popularity, success is because of the love they receive from their audience and they never want to lose that. I’m thankful too but I don’t let fame hit my head. I’m still the same girl looking for better work, who’s always ready to experiment with characters and also give auditions or look tests no matter how many times I am asked to. I’m always happy to work.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Aly Goni turns CHEF for ladylove Jasmin Bhasin; here's what he made...

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE