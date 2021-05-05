I don’t think social media popularity has any relation to talent: Srishti Jain

MUMBAI: Srishti Jain enjoys a good number of followers on social media. The "Hamari Wali Good News" actress, however, feels that social media popularity has nothing to do with the talent of an individual.

She said, "Acting is an art, it’s feelings and emotions. Popularity on social media is a different thing, it comes from knowing how to engage and create posts and content that people enjoy. Whereas acting is being able to adapt to a role, managing the 100 technicalities, and performing, it’s a different ball game altogether."

"I don’t think social media popularity has any relation to talent. I know so many veteran actors who aren’t even on social media and they’re powerhouses of talent," she added.

Srishti also believes that social media is a big part of our lives, and helps in bridging the gap between celebrities and their fans.

"Social media is a big part of all our lives. I’m glad to be able to connect with my fans through this platform. It makes me happy to see the amount of love they shower on me. It’s overwhelming," she said.

The "Meri Durga" actress also shared that even though she is active on social media, she is very guarded about what she puts out there, and added, "I’m selective with what information I share."

While revealing how she deals with negative comments on social media, Srishti said, "You can’t make everyone happy and not everyone will like you. So I don’t pay much heed. But I’m blessed that I don’t receive a lot of hate as such."