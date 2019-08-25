I don't compete with anyone: Radhika Madan

There are many fresh faces in Bollywood, but actress Radhika Madan is not the one who believes in competing with anyone.

After featuring in the hit TV show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi" and trying her hand at some reality shows, Radhika made her Bollywood debut with "Pataakha" last year for which she was widely appreciated.

On her success mantra and her fresh factor, Radhika said: "I am always myself. I don't pretend to be someone else or compete with anyone. I believe in always honing your authentic self and believing in everything that you can do or will do. I think that is my fresh factor - I am authentic. I am honest and I don't compete with anything or anyone."

She also pointed out that in the era of social media, people tend to get influenced by the "chaotic conversations" happening all around. "We have to make sure that we don't get stuck in the rut of validation and move past likes, comments and follower counts. If we are honest and passionate about our beliefs and dreams, there is nothing that can be not achieved," she added.

Radhika and "Student of the Year 2" actor Aditya Seal recently attended the launch of Times Fresh Face latest edition.

Talking about his fresh factor, Aditya said: "I am trained in professional Korean Martial Arts, so I would say my fresh factor is my ultra-chocolaty face that comes with a pack of punch which is honestly quite an unusual combination."

(Source: IANS)