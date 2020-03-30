I don't have an attitude, I just have a personality you can't handle: Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a diva and there is no doubt about that. The way she has grown in her career is commendable and her dedication to fitness and passion for her career is taking her places.

She started in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara and then entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She has undergone a complete image make-over with her character of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is now pursuing her career in Bollywood. Her graph is applaud worthy.

Well, just like us, Hina too is home quarantined and she is making the most of her time haristyling and sketching. She has also joined TiTok which has a plethora of celebrities hooked to the video making app. Hina recently made a video where she is dubbing the dialogue, 'I don't have an attitude, I just have a personality you can't handle'.

Take a look:

Well, Hina does have quite an impressive personality which leaves people in overawe ofher!