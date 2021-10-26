I don't take the pressure of staying active on social media platforms: Helly Shah

MUMBAI : Actress Helly Shah, who became household name with her stint in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, and later been part of shows like Devanshi, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, is waiting for

When asked what’s keeping her busy post Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, she replied, “I have been chilling and taking care of myself. I have a couple of things in my mind to start like taking up music classes.”

We asked Helly the kind of roles she wants to play, she shared, “Well, there is nothing particular as I don’t want to limit myself as an actor. Whatever comes my way and if it excites me then I will go for it. An actor can never stop learning similarly you can’t plan but go with flow and believe in your instincts.”

When asked if she is up for Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, she said, “Well, I haven’t thought about Bigg Boss but I really would like to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi as I like adventure.”

Does she take pressure of staying active on social media platforms, she replied, “I never take the pressure of staying active on social platforms. I only upload new updates when I wish to. I think you should use such platforms to keep your fans updated and not force yourself to stay active.”

Well said, Helly!